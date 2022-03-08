Tuesday, March 8, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

No-trust: PM Imran Khan to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office tomorrow

test

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will meet MQM-Pakistan leadership, a key ally of the PTI govt in Centre, amid a no-trust motion.

According to PTI Sindh Secretary General Arsalan Taj, the prime minister will land in Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will meet with ruling PTI allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Prime Minister Khan will visit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad, said sources.

During his visit, the prime minister will also preside PTI Sindh Advisory Council meeting and will also address to party workers and officials.

Also Read: PML-Q opposes Aleem Khan as new Punjab CM in sitting with Govt

In another development, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the PML-N’s parliamentary party.

Sources told ARY News that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who joined the meeting from London via a video link, gave the go-ahead to a no-trust move to be brought against the Imran Khan government in Parliament.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan: ‘Captain’ ready to take the wind out of opp’s sails

They said the PML-N MNAs who were in attendance in the meeting signed a resolution to table the no-trust motion. The party has barred all its lawmakers from leaving the capital.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.