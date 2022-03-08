No-trust: PM Imran Khan to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office tomorrow

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will meet MQM-Pakistan leadership, a key ally of the PTI govt in Centre, amid a no-trust motion.

According to PTI Sindh Secretary General Arsalan Taj, the prime minister will land in Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will meet with ruling PTI allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Prime Minister Khan will visit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad, said sources.

During his visit, the prime minister will also preside PTI Sindh Advisory Council meeting and will also address to party workers and officials.

Also Read: PML-Q opposes Aleem Khan as new Punjab CM in sitting with Govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting #Karachi tomorrow 9th March.

During his visit he will be meeting Fed Govt allies, he will also preside PTI #Sindh Advisory Council, and he will also address to party workers & officials.@ImranKhanPTI — Arsalan Taj (@ArsalanGhumman) March 8, 2022

In another development, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the PML-N’s parliamentary party.

Sources told ARY News that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who joined the meeting from London via a video link, gave the go-ahead to a no-trust move to be brought against the Imran Khan government in Parliament.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan: ‘Captain’ ready to take the wind out of opp’s sails

They said the PML-N MNAs who were in attendance in the meeting signed a resolution to table the no-trust motion. The party has barred all its lawmakers from leaving the capital.

Comments