PM Imran Khan hints at keeping Buzdar as Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has once again expressed his support for Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar and said it will not be easy to replace him, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, PM Imran Khan has signalled that Usman Bazdar will not be removed from his post. He said that no one else has done as much work as Usman Buzdar did while being the chief executive of Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan clarified in this regard that Usman Buzdar is not media-friendly, which hurts him, but it is not easy to change the chief minister Punjab, the process of changing chief minister is a whole thought process.

He said that Usman Buzdar is also popular in the MPAs because of his connections. Commenting on Jahangir Tareen, the prime minister said that as far he knows Jahangir Tareen, he can never support the traitors.

The robbers have united only because of him, PM Imran Khan added. PM warned the lawmakers that there is a law of floor-crossing on which members can be disqualified over changing loyalties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not going anywhere and the opposition’s no-trust motion against him will fail.

He said this while talking to digital media journalists here in Islamabad.

