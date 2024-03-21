Jobless son kills father for pressuring him to ‘find employment’

A jobless youth in Madhya Pradesh of India allegedly killed his father who pressured him to find employment.

Local police said that the accused son Sudhanshu Thakur, who killed his father with a sharp weapon, has been arrested, an Indian media outlet reported on Thursday.

Images from the scene showed the father’s body lying on the blood-stained bed with his face brutally hammered. Police said that the son used a sharp weapon to attack his father, who was identified as Rakesh Thakur.

Reports said that the two would often get into heated arguments over the unemployment of the son as the father would keep stressing him to find work.

Read more: Greedy son kills father for property in Karachi

The alleged crime occurred in Narsighpur area at midnight on Thursday after the father and son had a heated argument over Thakur’s unemployment. The deceased was an ambulance driver at the district hospital.