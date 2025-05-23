Jodie Foster says she prefers life outside U.S.

Jodie Foster prefers to be outside the United States right now, the Oscar-winning actor told Reuters at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, citing better conditions in Europe’s film industry as well as more freedom now that her children have grown up.

Jodie Foster was in southern France for the premiere of ‘A Private Life’, a psychological thriller in which she assumes the role of a psychiatrist who tasks herself with investigating the death of her patient, played by Virginie Efira.

The U.S.-born actor, who won two Oscars for ‘The Accused’ in 1989 and ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ in 1992, had to speak in French only for the Cannes film that is screening out of competition.

Foster, 62, began her career filming commercials at the age of 3 and has received numerous awards throughout her career, including an honorary Palme d’Or award from Cannes in 2021.

“I’m really enjoying working outside the United States,” she said, recalling how she is not as tied down to the U.S. now as she was when her children were little and she had to stay close to home.