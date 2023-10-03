Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson file for divorce

Actor-model Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, actor Joshua Jackson filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

Yet another celebrity marriage comes to an end as British actor-model Jodie Turner-Smith and her better half, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson filed for divorce, after almost four years of marital bliss.

As reported by a foreign-based media outlet, the ‘Murder Mystery 2’ actor, who started dating the ‘Dr. Death’ actor in 2018 and eventually tied the knot later in 2019, has decided to part ways from him and filed for divorce.

According to the details, she filed for the divorce proceedings in the Los Angeles Superior Court citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split, after the couple reportedly separated from each other on September 13.

As per the documents filed by celebrity divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser for Turner-Smith, she has demanded the custody of their only child, daughter Juno, while there is neither spousal support nor marriage prenup involved in the filing.

It is pertinent to note here that the couple shares a daughter, Juno together, born in April 2020.

The split came as a shock for their fans as both of them have always spoken fondly of each other and were even spotted in New York City last month when they celebrated the 37th birthday of Turner-Smith together.

