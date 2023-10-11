Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach ‘amicable resolution’ in custody battle

Former celebrity couple, singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner reportedly reached an ‘amicable resolution’ in the custody battle for their two daughters.

For the unversed, Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce last month, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media. They share two daughters together, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

Days after their split, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor had sued her estranged husband, the Jonas Brothers member in Manhattan, for allegedly denying the return of their girls to her native country England.

The ex-couple later opted for a four-day mediation, starting last Wednesday, to resolve their issues, including the parenting plan of their girls.

Now, at the end of the mediation process, Jonas and Turner have reached a temporary agreement to share the custody of their daughters equally between the U.S. and the U.K.

In the joint statement, the former couple confirmed, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Moreover, the court documents, obtained by a foreign-based tabloid, stated that the former couple believed an ‘amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming’.

According to the details, the interim consent order of the aforementioned custody arrangement is valid through January 7 next year and both parties are required to submit a status report letter in the court by December 23.

