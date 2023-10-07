Priyanka Chopra is ‘in middle of mess’ on Joe-Sophie divorce: Report

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is in a dilemma to pick sides between brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his ex-wife and her close friend, Sophie Turner, amid their divorce.

As reported by a foreign-based tabloid, the friends’ circle of the former couple, the Jonas Brothers member and ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, including Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra, are caught in the middle of the mess of their divorce.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor is family with Joe because of her husband Nick, but at the same time, shares a close bond with Turner and absolutely adores her daughters as well, hence, making it difficult for her to pick a side.

“Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess,” a source close to the ex-couple told the publication.

With a special mention of Chopra, the insider added, “She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life.”

For the unversed, Indian actor-singer Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 and became younger sister-in-law to her close friend Turner.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce last month, after four years of marriage. They share two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

After an official joint statement by the former couple on social media, their divorce and custody battle turned ugly, when Turner sued her estranged husband in Manhattan, for allegedly denying the return of their daughters to England, before reaching a temporary agreement to keep the kids in New York for the time being.

