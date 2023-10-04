32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner turn to mediation in custody battle

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former celebrity couple, singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner are opting for mediation in the custody battle for their two daughters.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by a foreign-based tabloid, the estranged couple, who have been involved in a legal battle for the custody of their girls, are now set to start a four-day mediation, starting Wednesday, to resolve the issues in their divorce, including the parenting plan, confirmed their lawyers in a Tuesday hearing.

According to the details, the celebrities aim to resolve their issues before the trial, scheduled to begin on January 2 next year by Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

In the hearing, Stephen Cullen, Turner’s lawyer, told the court that Jonas wants to go for joint custody of his daughters, which according to him is essentially what the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor wishes as well.

“The parties are both seeing their children, which is what we all want,” Cullen said, adding that the ongoing custody case should proceed parallel to the mediation.

Judge Failla gave her agreement on the matter while being concerned for the kids.

For the unversed, Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce last month, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

Days after their split, Turner sued her estranged husband, the Jonas Brothers member in Manhattan, for allegedly denying the return of their girls to England.

Later, the former couple reached a temporary agreement to keep the kids in New York for the time being.

Taylor Swift comes to Sophie Turner & daughters aid

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.