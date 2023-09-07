United decision: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confirm divorce

Former celebrity couple, singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner confirmed their divorce in a joint statement.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A day after the music band Jonas Brothers member Joe filed for divorce from the ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Sophie Turner, in Miami, Florida, the two released a joint statement on social media, Wednesday, confirming their split.

“Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” read the note shared simultaneously on their respective Instagram handles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

The comments on the social media posts were turned off by the OP, but friends and colleagues showed their support for the celebrities by liking the statement post.

It is pertinent to mention that the ex-lovebirds Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, started dating back in 2016 and got engaged in October of the following year. They had two weddings, a spontaneous one and another more formal one, both in 2019.

The celebrity couple shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

Is Britney Spears’ ‘freedom’ reason behind divorce?