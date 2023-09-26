Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach an agreement

Former celebrity couple, singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner reached an agreement amid the custody battle for their two daughters.

Days after suing the ex-husband for allegedly denying the return of their two daughters, to her native country, England, following their split, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor reached a temporary agreement with the Jonas Brothers member, to keep the kids in New York for the time being, reported a foreign-based media outlet.

According to the legal documents filed on Monday, both parties gave their consent to keep their daughters in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, encompassing areas such as New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

“The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party’s claims and defences, prohibiting the removal of the parties’ children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court,” stated the court document.

The interim order also emphasized that the court reserves a right to take appropriate measures to safeguard the well-being of children in case the order is violated.

It is pertinent to mention that ex-lovebirds Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce earlier this month, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

The former celebrity couple shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

