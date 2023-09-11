‘Been a tough week…’: Joe Jonas addresses divorce in LA concert

Singer Joe Jonas of the music band Jonas Brothers confessed at the Los Angeles show that it’s been a tough week after he confirmed his divorce from ex-wife Sophie Turner.

At one of the recent Jonas Brothers concerts in Dodgers Stadium in LA, Joe took a moment to address all the speculations after he confirmed his divorce from the ‘Game of Thrones’ star earlier this week.

From ‘partying too much’ to being ‘caught on a ring camera’ which led to divorce, Joe refuted the rumours about his ex-wife as he addressed the huge crowd saying, “It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?”

“It’s been a tough week,” Joe Jonas says at the Jonas Brothers’ Dodger Stadium Show. “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/6BW4ugrQ5N — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) September 10, 2023

“Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” he added before the singer continued with his hit love song for Turner, ‘Hesitate’.

For the unversed, ex-lovebirds Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, parted ways after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” read the note shared simultaneously on their respective Instagram handles.

The former celebrity couple shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

