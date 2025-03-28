Joe Root opens up on plans for England white-ball captaincy

Star England batter Joe Root has revealed his plans if he ever gets an offer to become England’s white-ball captain following Jos Buttler’s resignation.

Buttler quit England’s captaincy in the white-ball format after they were knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stage.

Following his resignation, several names are reportedly in contention to replace Jos Buttler in the captaincy role.

Among them is also Joe Root, who has served as their captain in the past.

However, the former England captain has ruled himself out for the role, saying that his entire focus was on the upcoming India Test series followed by the Ashes against Australia.

“I think that ship has sailed. I’ve done my time as a captain in England but I’m sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job,” the England batter said in an interview with a UK media outlet.

It is worth noting here that Joe Root led England’s Test side from 2017 to 2022, recording 27 wins in 64 matches – the most by any England captain.

Meanwhile, Root maintained that the focus was on the upcoming red-ball series against two strong teams later this year.

England will host India for a five-match Test series this summer before heading to Australia for the Ashes later this year.

“These are the years you play for. Two of the biggest teams, two of the biggest series you can play in as an England player. It’s something the team is relishing,” the former England captain said.

“I think we’re capable of [winning The Ashes]. I think we’ve got to look after things leading up to that. We’ve got to play some really strong cricket at home,” Joe Root added.