Jos Buttler pens emotional post after captaincy resignation

Jos Buttler announced quitting England’s white-ball captaincy following the side’s early exit from the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

The wicketkeeping batter announced his resignation from the post after England suffered back-to-back losses to Australia and Afghanistan.

With a loss in the Afghanistan game, the side crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025, leading Jos Buttler to step down from the captaincy role.

He played his final match as a skipper in the game against South Africa in Karachi on Saturday, where England suffered a seven-wicket loss.

The England batter has now shared his first social media post, expressing ‘great sadness’ over his decision to step down.

“It’s with great sadness that I have decided to step down as England white ball captain. Leading your country is an immense honour and something I have and always will be very proud to have done,” Jos Buttler wrote in an Instagram post.

“The results are clear and obvious and it is the right time for me and the team to make this decision. I would just like to take this opportunity to thank all the players, staff and England fans who have supported me throughout my time as captain but most importantly I would like to thank my wife Louise and my family,” he added while sharing pictures from England’s triumph at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Following his resignation, all eyes are now set on head coach Brendon McCullum to make a decision about the next captain of the side.

Discussing his plans for Jos Buttler’s successor, McCullum said that he was open to working with more than one captain, a subtle nod to the concept of three England men’s captains.