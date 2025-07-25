Root climbs to second on all-time Test list as England dominate India

Joe Root climbed to second on the all-time list of Test run-scorers after hitting a sparkling 38th century on Friday as England hunted a series-clinching win against India.

Ben Stokes’ men, 2-1 up in the five-match series, were 544-7 at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, 186 runs ahead of the toiling tourists on first innings.

Root made an imperious score of exactly 150, with only retired India great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 Test runs) now having made more than the 34-year-old Englishman’s tally of 13,409.

Earlier, Ollie Pope (71) put on 144 for the third wicket with Root before he was dismissed by Washington Sundar, who also removed Harry Brook cheaply to give India renewed hope.

But skipper Stokes, who ended the day 77 not out after briefly retiring hurt, ensured England regained the initiative.

And it was Ben Stokes who celebrated at the non-striker’s end as Joe Root, his predecessor as England captain, reached 13,379 runs with a single behind point to move one ahead of Australian Ricky Ponting’s figure.

“Magnificent from Root, this is a great moment in history,” former Australia captain Ponting said on Sky Sports as the Manchester crowd stood to applaud and chant the Yorkshireman’s name.

“The way his career his gone, there is absolutely no reason why he will not go past Tendulkar.”

Joe Root’s 38th Test century also drew him level with Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara in fourth place on the list of most hundreds in a Test career.

“It has been a privilege to watch him knock off those milestones,” former England skipper Michael Atherton said on Sky. “It has also been a privilege to see his career unfold.”

England earlier resumed on 225-2 following a blistering opening partnership of 166 in 32 overs between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on day two, with Pope 20 not out and Root on 11.

On 21, the former England skipper walked a long away across his stumps only to miss an intended glance off Mohammed Siraj.

India reviewed for lbw after Ahsan Raza ruled in Root’s favour but replays upheld the Pakistani umpire’s decision, indicating the ball would have missed leg stump.

There was another scare when Root, on 22, was nearly run out but Ravindra Jadeja’s shy at the stump missed.

Joe Root, who started the day fifth in Test cricket’s list of leading run-scorers, then leapfrogged India’s Rahul Dravid and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis into third place.

Spin, however, eventually paid dividends for India where pace had failed, with both Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj appearing to tire in the absence of the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Pope had added just one run to his lunchtime score of 70 when, beaten by the drift from off-spinner Sundar, he edged a flicked front-foot drive to KL Rahul at slip.

England were soon 349-4 when Brook, on three, was stumped off Sundar by Dhruv Jurel, deputising for injured India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Ben Stokes, however, prevented further collapse with his first fifty of the series and the left-handed batsman was in fine touch until succumbing to cramp in his left leg.

Root reached his century in 178 balls with a glanced four off debutant paceman Anshul Kamboj.

He serenely continued to 150 before he was beaten by a turning delivery from left-arm spinner Jadeja that bounced steeply, with Jurel completing a sharp stumping.

And when Chris Woakes was bowled by a Siraj ball that kept low — a worrying sign for India’s batsmen — England were still well-placed at 528-7.

That was the cue for all-rounder Ben Stokes, arguably England’s best bowler this series, to resume his innings and he carried on from where he left off with a well-timed cover-drive off Bumrah.