Jofra Archer returns to England squad ahead of second India Test

Pacer Jofra Archer is set to make his Test comeback for the first time in four years in the second India vs England game at Edgbaston.

The right-arm seamer, who last played for his side in 2021 against India, has been added to the England squad for the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Speculation about his return to the England squad began when he appeared in the first-class cricket for Sussex in their game against Durham in the County Championship.

At the time, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) selector Luke Wright said that Jofra Archer might be considered for the second India vs England Test if he could bowl and field through the four days for Sussex.

In the county game, the England pacer returned with the bowling figures of 1/32 from 18 overs, while he scored 31 with the bat.

It is worth noting here that the right-arm quick has been out of action in Test cricket since 2021 after a thumb injury.

In the white-ball format, his last outing for England came in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Having made his Test debut in the Ashes 2019, Jofra Archer has picked up 42 wickets from 13 Tests.

England squad for second India vs England Test

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

England lead the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 1-0 after a sensational five-wicket win in the first Test after a thrilling day five on June 24.