Archer left out as England remain unchanged for second India Test

England pacer Jofra Archer missed out as England announced their Playing XI for the second Test against India at Edgbaston.

Fans were expecting his return to the side after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) added him to the England squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

However, Jofra Archer will have to further wait to mark his return to Test cricket as England announced an unchanged Playing XI for the second Test against India.

Earlier, UK media outlets reported that Archer had joined the squad, however, he missed Monday’s training session because of a family emergency.

According to the ECB, Jofra Archer is scheduled to rejoin the England squad on Tuesday ahead of the second Test.

The 30-year-old seamer has been out of action in Test cricket since 2021 after a thumb injury.

Read more: Jofra Archer returns to England squad ahead of second India Test

In the white-ball format, his last outing for England came in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Having made his Test debut in the Ashes 2019, Jofra Archer has picked up 42 wickets from 13 Tests.

Meanwhile, England will look to strengthen their lead by 2-0 after winning the opening Test by five wickets at Headingley last week.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir.