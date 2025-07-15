VIDEO: Archer reveals send-off words to Rishabh Pant in Lord’s Test

England seamer Jofra Archer has revealed his words to India’s Rishabh Pant after castling him on the final Day of the Lord’s Test.

Making his return to England’s Test side after four years, Archer made an immediate impact when he removed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over of India’s first innings and later dismissed Washington Sundar for his second wicket in the first innings.

The England pacer was once again off to an exceptional spell in the second innings and removed Jaiswal for a duck in his first over.

The highlight of his spell was the dismissal of India’s Rishabh Pant, who looked dangerous in his short stay at the crease.

Set to chase 193 to win the Lord’s Test, the India batter advanced to hit Jofra Archer for four down the ground in the 21st over.

However, the England fast bowler made a comeback two balls later and ripped out Rishabh Pant’s off stump.

The India batter departed after scoring just nine runs as India were reduced to 71/5.

Archer was visibly fired up after removing Pant and had hurled some words at him.

India lost the game by 22 runs after they were bowled out for 170 on the last day, with the match ending when last man Mohammed Siraj played on to off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Following the game, Jofra Archer revealed what he told Rishabh Pant after castling him with a brilliant delivery.

“It wasn’t a proud moment. I just told him to charge that,” said Archer.

He added, “He came down the track and that annoyed me a little bit so when the ball nipped down the slope, I was so grateful for that.”