Johar Town blast: Bomb planted in vehicle after it entered Lahore

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday confirmed that the bomb was planted in a vehicle used in the Johar Town blast after it entered Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to CTD sources, security officials intercepted the car near the Babu Sabu Interchange and allowed it to leave after checking it thoroughly.

No explosive material was found in the car when it was stopped at Babu Sabu Interchange, the CTD sources confirmed, adding that explosive material was apparently fitted in car after it entered Lahore premises.

The CTD said that the security agencies have extended the scope of investigation in Lahore’s Johar Town blast case. CTD said that three suspects had been arrested while a search of a facilitator who provided explosive material is underway.

The vehicle possibly used in yesterday’s blast in Lahore’s Johar Town entered the provincial city via the motorway.

The sources said the vehicle had been in a person, named Peter David Paul’s use.

Paul, a Karachi resident, was taken into custody at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport after being offloaded from a Karachi-bound flight this morning. He was trying to escape to Karachi.

They said the man could be involved in the terrorism act. He has been shifted to undisclosed location for investigation.

The powerful blast in Lahore’s Johar Town killed three people and left 24 others injured the other day. Six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, and a passer-by died in the explosion.

The blast left a four-foot-deep and eight-foot-wide crater on the road and damaged several houses and shops nearby.