Johar Town blast: Rana Sanaullah says ‘undeniable proof of India’s involvement’

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Tuesday that undeniable proof of India’s involvement was found in the investigation of the Johar Town blast that took place in Lahore in June 2021, ARY News reported.

IG CTD along with Rana Sanaullah held a presser to detail the progress on the probe in the Johar Town blast case.

According to details, additional IG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab said in the media briefing that major progress was made in the investigation of the Johar town Lahore blast, saying ‘undeniable evidence has been found which exposes Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.’

He also revealed that India paid their ‘terrorists’ in Pakistan from various channels.

Interpol issued a red warrant for three terrorists associated with the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) who were found involved in the Johar Town blast.

He disclosed that Interpol issued red warrants for three RAW agents named Sanjay Kumar Tewari, Waseem Haider Khan, and Ajmal. He is also confident in getting red warrants for the rest of the terrorists involved in the bomb explosion.

The Red Warrant doesn’t assure that India will hand them over to the suspects but their travelling will be restricted within the Indian border.

While briefing the media, he told about several RAW agents including Peter Paul, Sajjad Hussain, Zia Ullah, Samiul Haq, Eid Gul, Ayesha Gul, Naveed Akhtar, Saleem Sheikh, and Uzair were arrested in Pakistan.

In other details, The IG maintained that the Johar Town Lahore blast was supervised by a terrorist named Peter Paul. ‘Who was in contact with the Indian intelligence agency RAW’ he added.

At first Peter and his assistant namely, Sajjad Hussain were arrested. After being spotted by Peter before the investigators, the third terrorist Zia Ullah was also arrested. Five days later, Sami-ul-Haq was traced after the arrest of Eid Gul and his wife Ayesha Gul.

Samiul Haq brother of Zia Ullah was arrested while crossing the border in Balochistan. Samiul Haq is also in charge of giving the money to other recipients.

it is revealed in the investigation that Samiul Haq is a Raw agent for the past 10 years and was involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He further shared that, Naveed Akhtar was a Pakistani national and skilled labourer, Saleem Sheikh a Raw agent approached him and offered him swift release from jail, for his freedom, he starts committing terrorist acts in Pakistan upon RAW instructions.

While detailing the arrests, the IG CTD Punjab said Naveed was unaware of his accomplices’ arrests and he reached Shahdara Lahore to meet them as decided and got arrested.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the four suspects in the 2021 Johar Town bomb blast had been given death sentences on three counts.

