“John Abraham is upset with the final cut of Pathaan”

Bollywood A-lister John Abraham is not happy with the final cut of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, claimed Kamaal R. Khan.

In his recent series of posts on the micro-blogging site, the self-proclaimed Indian film critic, KRK has claimed that John Abraham, the main antagonist of ‘Pathaan’ is not happy with director Sidharth Anand for the final cut of the movie and hence is not promoting the film ahead of the release.

Khan posted a clip of Abraham from a recent event where the actor seemed to have dodged some questions about the upcoming film as well as his co-star Shahrukh Khan. In his tweet, the OP claimed, “This is how John destroyed his own film #Pathaan! I called and asked him about it, and he is very very upset after watching Final Cut of the film.”

In his post, Khan also stated that the director ‘narrated’ a different story to Abraham ‘before starting the shoot’.

A day earlier, Khan also shared the trailer of the film on Twitter and wrote, “Villain #JohnAbraham is boycotting his own film #Pathaan! He refused to talk about the film. So now how will #SRK criticise other people for #BoycottPathaan when John is also boycotting this film? John knows well that it’s going to be a disaster.”

It should be mentioned here that Abraham was attending a health and fitness-related event to endorse a brand rather than a promotional outing of ‘Pathaan’, and the paid endorsement might be the reason he didn’t answer the questions about the film.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Pathaan’ dropped the much-awaited trailer of the spy-action flick earlier this week, which became an instant hit among the loyal fans of King Khan, excited to witness his charm in cinemas again.

About the film, Siddharth Anand helmed the direction of ‘Pathaan’ and also wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan, whereas, the dialogues are penned by Abbas Tyrewala.

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has bankrolled the project under his banner Yash Raj Films.

‘Pathaan’ headlined by Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is slated to release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25.

