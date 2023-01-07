‘YRF Spy Universe’ logo unveiled ahead of ‘Pathaan’ trailer launch

Bollywood production company Yash Raj Films unveiled the logo of the ‘YRF Spy Universe‘ ahead of the release of ‘Pathaan”s trailer.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Social media went into a frenzy when the newly launched logo of the ‘YRF Spy Universe‘ went viral on Twitter. ‘Tiger‘ franchise and ‘War‘ are mentioned in the list.

The logo will feature in Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Tiger 3‘ and all those films in the franchise.

It is pertinent to mention that A-listers Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are gearing up for the release of ‘Pathaan‘ on January 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

It will mark the ‘Dilwale‘ star’s full-fledged return to films after four years.

It stirred controversy following the release of the video of its song ‘Besharam Rang‘. In the video, Deepika Padukone was wearing a saffron-coloured bikini.

The social and religious groups claimed that the costume had hurt religious sentiments. Then, everything dissolved into chaos as the religious leaders, politicians and lawyers called for the film to be banned.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3‘ will release on Diwali 2023.

The upcoming action flick was scheduled for release on April 21, 2023 on Eid-ul-Fitr. However, he shared another poster to inform the fans about the new day.

Related – How did Salman Khan help Katrina Kaif on ‘Tiger 3‘ sets?

The first two instalments of the franchise got positive reviews and fans are expecting the same for the third film too.

Moreover, there is good news for Shah Rukh Khan fans as he will make a cameo appearance in his ‘Pathaan‘ avatar.

Emraan Hashmi’s entry into the franchise as a negative character is much anticipated as well.

Comments