John Abraham likens Bollywood stars’ paan masala Ads to ‘selling death’

Bollywood actor John Abraham, known for his health and fitness regime, has slammed industry stars appearing in paan masala Ads as he likened it to “selling death.”

During a podcast with an Indian YouTuber, the “Dhoom” actor highlighted the importance of exercise and sports in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

According to Abraham, celebrities should first act on the things they preach and avoid presenting a fake version of themselves to the public.

“If I live my life with honesty, and if I practice what I preach, then I’m a role model. But if I’m presenting a fake version of myself in the public and behaving like a different person behind their back, they’ll spot it,” John Abraham said.

Reacting to paan masala Ads in India and the appearance of Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, the “Vedaa” actor said that he would not endorse such a thing that could lead to health issues.

“People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse paan masala. I love all my actor friends and I’m not disrespecting any of them. I want to make it clear that I’m talking about myself. But I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle,” John Abraham said.

He claimed that the paan masala industry was worth billions in India.

“Even the government is supporting it, and that’s why it isn’t illegal. You’re selling death. How can you live with it?” the Bollywood star stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar received severe backlash for featuring in a paan masala Ad.

Later, Akshay Kumar announced that he would not promote such products dangerous to health in the future.

Meanwhile, John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Vedaa’, co-starring Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee.

After facing a delay, the action movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15, coinciding with Indian Independence Day.