WATCH: John Abraham loses cool on journalist at ‘Vedaa’ trailer launch

Bollywood star John Abraham got into a heated argument with a journalist during the trailer launch event for his upcoming movie “Vedaa”, co-starring Sharvari.

The “Dhoom” actor was offended when a journalist told him that his films are repetitive as he is mostly seen in action movies, an Indian media outlet reported.

When a journalist asked John Abraham to do something new, the actor lost his cool and replied, “Have you seen the film? Can I call out bad questions and idiots?”

The Bollywood star went on to urge people to not judge the movie just by its trailer.

One of the journalists then mentioned that the ‘Vedaa’ trailer indicated it was an action film, to which the actor replied, “No, I just want to tell you that this is a different kind of movie. According to me, it is a very intense performance of mine. Of course, you haven’t watched the film yet.”

However, the actor seemed to cool down as he jokingly said, “See the film first. After that, I’m all yours, whatever you say. But if you are wrong, I’m going to turn around and tear you apart.”

Scheduled for a release on August 15, ‘Vedaa’ tells the story of a young girl played by Bollywood actress Sharvari, who plays the titular character, as she fights against oppression.

The action-thriller is directed by Nikkhil Advani and also stars Abhishek Bannerjee as the antagonist.

The trailer launch came two days after ‘Vedaa’ received clearance from India’s Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on July 29.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released an official statement regarding the delay in the issuance of the clearance certificate from CBFC.

“We, the producers of Vedaa feel compelled to share with our fans and supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure a clearance and certification from the CBFC of India,” the makers of the movie said in a statement.