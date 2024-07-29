John Abraham, Sharvari starrer ‘Vedaa’ gets major update

John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Bollywood film “Vedaa” has finally received clearance from India’s Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Monday.

The development came days after the makers of the movie released an official statement regarding the delay in the issuance of the clearance certificate from CBFC, an Indian media outlet reported.

“We, the producers of Vedaa feel compelled to share with our fans and supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure a clearance and certification from the CBFC of India,” the makers of ‘Vedaa’ said in a statement.

Earlier that day, it was announced that the revising committee of CBFC will watch ‘Vedaa’ on July 29.

Now, Pinkvilla has reported that the John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer got a censor certificate after the screening earlier today.

“Vedaa has been certified U/A by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification without a single cut. The makers have been advised to put a disclaimer at the beginning and the entire content has got a clean chit from the certification body,” the outlet reported, citing sources.

Indian media outlets reported that the development has paved the way for the makers to drop the trailer for the movie this week, with the movie set for a release on August 15.

“Vedaa is on track now for an August 15, 2024 release as all the hurdles are now off their way. The makers will extensively promote the film over 15 days and are confident to grab attention of the audience with their strong content and pre-release assets,” the source added.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, ‘Vedaa’ will reunite John Abraham with the director after the two worked in the critically acclaimed “Batla House” in 2019.