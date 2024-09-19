John Abraham’s lookalike takes internet by storm

Fans of Bollywood actor John Abraham went wild after several photos of his lookalike went viral on social media.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The man, going by the name of Ilias Christophoridis Instagram, has taken the internet by storm due to his uncanny resemblance to the “Vedaa” actor.

Christophoridis, who also introduces himself as an actor, has been actively posting pictures and videos to his Instagram account.

In one such video, he lip-synced to a song from John’s 2015 film “Welcome Back,” while thanking his Indian fans for all their love.

“That’s for my Indian peeps,” he wrote in his caption as he grooved to the Bollywood song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ilias Christophoridis (@ilias.christophoridis)

Along with similar face features to John Abraham, Ilias Christophoridis also carries a beard and mustache, along with the Bollywood actor’s hairstyle.

Fans have been going wild over the Instagram sensation’s resemblance to the ‘Vedaa’ actor, with some saying that he looked ‘more John than John himself.’

“Oh my God… looks like John Ibrahim,” a user wrote in the comments section of his post, while another pinned, “Russian John Abraham.”

One user expressed his wish to tag the Bollywood actor in the post, writing “Wish I could tag John.”

Another commentator wrote, “Bro is more John than John himself.”

Meanwhile, a user suggested that the viral man seemed more of a blend of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, as the comment read, “Saif Ali Khan + Hrithik Roshan.”

Read more: Sharvari breaks silence on ‘Vedaa’ poor run at box office

It is worth mentioning here that John Abraham was last seen in ‘Vedaa,’ alongside actress Sharvari Wagh.

Directed by Nikhil Advani, the action-heavy film was released on India’s Independence Day and was inspired by real-life events.

The Bollywood star played the role of a retired army officer who mentors the titular character portrayed by Sharvari.