Sharvari breaks silence on ‘Vedaa’ poor run at box office

Bollywood starlet Sharvari has opened up on the box office debacle of her recent movie “Vedaa” alongside actor John Abraham.

After the success of “Munjya” and “Maharaj,” the actress’s latest movie failed to perform at the box office and could not attract the audience to the theatres.

Now, Sharvari has opened up on the box office performance of the movie and her understanding of the business part of the industry.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the Bollywood actress said that her focus was more on her role and acting performance in ‘Vedaa.’

“I really feel that the film had its heart in the right place,” she said.

When asked about the business part of the movie, the “Alpha” actress asserted that she is new to the industry as the John Abraham-led action movie was just her third film.

“That is something I am still learning, and I am still a student of understanding how this translates and what is the right thing in terms of business,” she added.

According to the actress, the role in the movie was difficult and challenging as it was out of her comfort zone.

“I’m satisfied because I took a little leap of faith in my performance. It could have gone a hundred other ways. For it to have gone in the right way for me is a big win. I haven’t done drama, which is also very difficult, and this was a big success for me,” Sharvari concluded.

Earlier, her co-star John Abraham also reflected on the underwhelming response to the film.

Reacting to the box office performance of ‘Vedaa,’ the Bollywood star said that the makers of the movie aimed to deliver a message with a ‘heavy’ subject.

“If people aren’t interested in such heavy subjects, it is solely their choice, and I respect it. But you have to face the subject at the end of the day. I’m very proud that we made a very good film,” he added.