Sharvari Wagh wants to do THIS role of Vikrant Massey

Bollywood starlet Sharvari Wagh revealed that she really wants to do a role like acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey’s in ’12th Fail’.

In a new interview, Sharvari Wagh shared that it’s ‘strange’ that she doesn’t have a fellow female actor’s on-screen role on her wishlist, but a male character, which is Vikrant Massey’s lead role in ’12th Fail’, that she really wishes to do.

“It is not an actress’s role but a character that I really wished to get offered, after watching the film, was 12th Fail, and I am talking about Vikrant’s part,” she said.

The ‘Vedaa’ actor added, “I know it’s based on a real-life story and all of that, and Vikrant is just so outstanding in that film but just the character, the story, the way it is told in the movie, and the graph; as an actor, I was sitting there and felt that I really wish I get to do something like this.”

Based on the best-selling, same-titled book by Indian author Anurag Pathak, the biographical drama ’12th Fail’, about the real-life story of IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, by acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starred Massey in the starring role, for which he bagged multiple Best Actor awards of the year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wagh has had quite a successful year 2024, with back-to-back releases, including ‘Munjya’, ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Vedaa’.

Next, she will share the screen with A-list actor Alia Bhatt in ‘Alpha’, the first female-led film of YRF’s spy universe.