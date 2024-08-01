Vikrant Massey breaks silence on the possibility of ’12th Fail’ sequel

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who shot to fame for his portrayal of an IPS officer in “12th Fail”, has opened up on the possibility of a sequel to the hit movie.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the actor was asked if he would do a sequel to Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sleeper hit ’12th Fail’ and his choice of taking up roles.

“I’m getting a lot of calls, people are saying let’s do another 12th Fail, but I’m making a conscious shift to pick something different. When something works, people want more of it, hence Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, but over here, it is applicable because we left off the first part in a way that there was a potential to see what happens in their lives beyond this,” Vikrant Massey said.

“If I may say so, I really don’t see a 12th Fail part two (happening). Do people want it? Yes. But is that the right thing? I mean, that is a collective decision that all of us have to take. From my experience, whatever little I know, yes, the films that work, people want you to do more of it again,” the Bollywood star added.

Based on the best-selling, same-titled book by Indian author Anurag Pathak, ’12th Fail’ follows the real-life story of IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The biographical drama, by acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, stars Vikrant Massey in the titular role along with Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Initially released across India on October 27 last year, the film was re-released in dubbed Tamil, Kannada and Telugu versions on November 3.

Massey won Best Actor Award at the 69th Filmfare Awards for portraying the IPS officer in the hit film.

The biographical drama bagged award for Best Film, Best Screenplay and Director as well as Best Actor Critics – Male for Massey.