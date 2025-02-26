John Abraham slams fellow actors for ‘hurting’ Bollywood

Bollywood star John Abraham slammed fellow actors for inflated fees and entourage costs which he believes are hurting the Indian film industry.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The high remunerations and entourage costs of the actors have long been under debate, for adding up to the film’s budget, which eventually leads to their underperformance at the Box Office. During his recent interview with a foreign publication, actor John Abraham also shared his two cents on the discussion, saying it’s ‘mental’ for Bollywood ‘heroes to ask INR100 crores per day’ and their stylists ‘demanding INR2 lacs a day’.

“It’s already hurting Hindi cinema,” he said and explained, “At this point in time, we shouldn’t be paying people to act in films because we don’t justify those huge budgets, the huge fees that we get paid. We can’t load a film with entourage costs as well. It’s ridiculous.”

“I don’t know if actors are thinking this way or is it their agent making them think differently. I don’t get that space,” Abraham reflected. “I understand you are put in a bubble, but you can’t be so daft. You need to get out and see the real world. If people are blowing sunshine from your backside, you need to wake up and smell the coffee. As an industry, we are really suffering.”

The ‘Vedaa’ actor furthered to advise, “Actors should admit that we are down the deep black hole, and actors should go to the backend and work on the film. Actors should say that if the films make a profit, we make profits because we have earned our millions. How much more will you suck the system dry?”

“But again, you can’t clap with one hand. There are producers who are willing to pay those obscene amounts as well,” he revealed.

Also Read: ‘Women, children, animals are not safe in India,’ says John Abraham

On the work front, John Abraham is awaiting the release of Shivam Nair’s thriller flick ‘The Diplomat’, written by Ritesh Shah, and co-starring Sadia Khateeb and Kumud Mishra. The actor’s self-production is scheduled for theatrical release on March 14.

Next, he has ‘Tehran’ and ‘Tariq’ in the kitty for the 2025 release.