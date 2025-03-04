John Abraham got ‘wrapped like birthday gift’ for Priyanka Chopra

Do you know? Superstar Priyanka Chopra once turned her ‘Dostana’ co-star John Abraham into a birthday gift to present to her mother Madhu Chopra.

In a new interview, Dr Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, revealed that her daughter once threw her a grand birthday party, days after her husband’s death in 2013, and it also included Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham as a birthday gift.

“He [her husband – Dr Ashok Chopra] passed away on June 10, and my birthday is on June 16. I was turning 60, and they had planned a big party for me,” the celebrity mother recalled. “The whole family was already there due to his illness. After his passing, we were grieving, but Priyanka insisted that we go ahead with the party and asked everyone to stay.”

“Priyanka said, ‘Mum has to have her moment. That’s what Dad would have wanted. I am honouring his wish, and you better fall in line with it,'” she added.

Dr Madhu continued to share, “It was such a fun party with a DJ and music. They had requested John to come at midnight, wrapped like a birthday present. Imagine that!”

Notably, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham have co-starred in multiple films including ‘Dostana’, ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Salaam e Ishq’ and the former’s special appearance in the song ‘Bubli Badmaash’ for his movie ‘Shootout at Wadala’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra is all set for her comeback to the Indian movie industry, with a Telugu language film, by acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, co-starring her with Mahesh Babu. The project is currently under the working title ‘SSMB29 (Super Star Mahesh Babu’s 29th film)‘.