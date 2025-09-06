PM Carney, Canadian actors honour hometown comedy legend John Candy

The world premiere of ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ on Thursday evening had the audience, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, rolling with laughter, remembering the comedy legend’s classic characters and pulling out tissues as they learned about the actor’s struggles with stardom.

Candy is known for classic performances on the comedy-variety show ‘Second City Television’ as well as Hollywood blockbusters such as ‘Splash’, ‘Stripes’ and ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’.

TIFF opens at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats to annexe Canada have encouraged Canadians to support home-grown businesses and films, travel locally and shun U.S.-made products.

“In Canada, our sovereignty, our identity, has come under threat, and when Canadians heard those threats, they channelled their inner John Candy, stood up, elbows up, wrote our own lines. … We have our own plans,” Carney said before the premiere.