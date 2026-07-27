John Cena breaks silence on male pattern baldness stigma

John Cena revealed details about his hair transplant surgery and also unveiled the changes the decision brought to his life.

During the San Diego Comic-Con event, John Cena opened up about his hair restoration journey while attending San Diego Comic-Con. In an interview with People, he praised Dr Ken Anderson and noted, “The objective is to get more hair, and this was the best way to do it. He’s totally changed my life”.

Cena revealed he returned for a second procedure 15 months after his first surgery to fill a small remaining spot. He said shaving his head helped improve the results because it allowed doctors to transplant hair follicles more efficiently.

“My first operation was 13 and a half hours. The second one was eight hours,” he said, calling Anderson “a master.” Cena said he fully trusts the process and is confident the treatment is working.

Read More: John Cena gives tour of his second phase of hair transplant

The actor previously shared that he underwent his second follicular unit extraction (FUE) procedure in June after first having the surgery in November 2024. He has also spoken openly about deciding to seek treatment after WWE fans repeatedly pointed out his thinning hair. “I saw their signs that said, ‘The bald John Cena,'” he previously told People. “They pushed me into seeing what my options were.”

Cena said he now follows a hair care routine that includes red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner and hair transplant surgery. Looking back, he admitted he has one regret. “I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago,” he said.