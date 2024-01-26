John Cena reveals WWE retirement plans

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena revealed that he has decided the timeframe for retiring from professional wrestling.

John Cena, who made his WWE debut in 2002, said his time for retiring from in-ring competition is “coming soon” in an interview with the US showbiz news agency Entertainment Tonight.

“That’s not a maybe,” John Cena was quoted saying in an IGN report. “That time is gonna come, and it’s gonna come soon.”

He added, “I made a promise to the consumer early on, to WWE fans, ’cause I know how tough it is to be a fan. You gotta come out of pocket — and WWE has a ton of content — it takes a lot to be a passionate fan, and our fanbase is passionate and global. I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there.”

The “Doctor of Thuganomics” said he will be 47 this year and feels great about it. The celebrity said he is aware of what is required to be a WWE superstar

He said he wants to have the same passion as the WWE fans and I wanna give them exactly what they have given him. He said it should be done before he turns 50 years old.

John Cena said its tough to balance his acting and wrestling career

“It’s tough to juggle both. As long as the phone keeps ringing and we’ve had some good opportunities here, I’ll kind of preserve that for as long as I can. But even coming back for these one-at-a-time things or short three-month periods, it takes its toll more and more, and I’ve just had an incredibly fortunate run with my health. I feel great. I just want to continue to feel great the rest of my life,” he said.

John Cena has quite an eventual professional wrestling and acting career. He is a 16-time world champion along with Money In The Back, Royal Rumble and Slammy Award winner.

His acting career is just as versatile as his wrestling career. He made his debut in ‘The Marine‘ and went on to work in hit films ‘Bumblebee,’ ‘Fast 9,’ ‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘Fast X,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.’

He will be seen in the highly anticipated film ‘Argylle.’ The Matthew Vaughn-directed spy action film also stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Dua Lipa in main roles.

