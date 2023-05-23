John Cena makes interesting comment on WWE

Hollywood actor John Cena said he prefers to work with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) over making films.

John Cena talked about his career in a recent interview with Josh Horowitz. He said fans’ opinions about his professional endeavours are a deciding factor.

The ‘Fast X‘ star said performing in front of the WWE Universe is madness for him. He said acting does not give such vibes.

He added that acting is a collective “body work” as a team is involved in the project.

It is pertinent to mention that the WWE superstar is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world. He earns millions from working with the sports-entertainment company and his acting endeavours.

John Cena has been earning big bucks since making his debut in the ‘Fast and Furious‘ franchise. His first appearance came in ‘F9: The Fast Saga‘.

The celebrity played the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of protagonists Dominic (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster).

He reportedly earned $1 million from the film. It is relatively higher than that of his ‘Fast and Furious‘ co-star Michelle Rodriguez, who earned $2 million despite working in the franchise from the first installment, which was released in 2001.

Moreover, he bagged around $2 million after reprising the role in ‘Fast X‘. His pay doubled within two years.