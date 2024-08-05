John Cena recalls being ‘starstruck, awestruck’ meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Hollywood star and WWE legend John Cena says he was ‘starstruck’ upon meeting and ‘shaking a hand’ with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a virtual interview with an Indian media outlet, actor-wrestler John Cena recalled meeting his ‘inspiration’ Shah Rukh Khan last month, when he visited Mumbai, India, to attend the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son with Radhika Merchant. He dubbed it as an ‘awestruck’ moment for him.

“He (Khan) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me,” Cena said.

“They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I’ve been able to recognise all the jackpots that I’ve been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don’t waste them,” added the actor, who will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Jackpot’ next.

Notably, Cena posed for a picture with SRK and posted the click on his X account later. “A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life,” he wrote on the social site.

Recalling the moment in the recent interview, he added, “It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person’s hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did.”

“He was amazing. He couldn’t have been more empathetic and kind and sharing,” Cena said of Khan and added, “It really was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic.”