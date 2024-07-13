WATCH: John Cena dances at Anant Ambani’s wedding

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) John Cena, lit up the internet with his dance moves at Anant Ambani’s wedding.

The former WWE champion danced and performed his famous signature move “You Can’t See Me” while dancing as he was donning a turban and blue attire.

Anant, son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is marrying Radhika Merchant.

The grand wedding ceremony is attended by several Hollywood personalities including Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Drake, Katy Perry and David Guetta.

In an earlier video, John Cena was seen posing for the pictures as he marked his presence at the star-studded event.

A fan shared a video of Cena performing his well-known “You Can’t See Me” maneuver on social media, which went viral and showed off his excitement and ability to fit in with the joyful mood.