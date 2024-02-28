John Cena was advised not to work in THIS superhit film

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena revealed that his agency advised him not to work in the critically acclaimed film ‘Barbie‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

John Cena made a cameo appearance as merman Ken named Kenmaid. The celebrity reportedly talked about his role in the ‘Howard Stern Show‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johnn.cenna)

The WWE superstar recalled that his agent was not supportive of him working in ‘Barbie‘ as the project did not suit him.

“I read the script of the movie and I tried my hardest to be in it,” he said as quoted saying in the report. “Margot [Robbie] was like, ‘We’ll make you a mermaid. You’ll be in it for half a day.’ ‘Yeah, sure. But I think the perspective from an agency standpoint was, ‘This is beneath you,’ which I get that. But also to the agency’s credit, immediately they acquiesced.

“I’ve always operated under the philosophy of good work gets you another chance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johnn.cenna)

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Barbie‘ follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land.

However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film was a critical and commercial success. It received eight Oscar nominations and recorded a gross collection of over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Related – Margot Robbie gives an update on ‘Barbie‘ sequel