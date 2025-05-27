web analytics
Krasinski's comments on The Paper have Office fans buzzing

John Krasinski may be heading back to familiar territory. The star, best known for playing Jim Halpert in The Office, has shared some exciting words about The Paper, the new spinoff set in the same universe as the original hit show.

In a recent interview, John Krasinski said he’s open to making an appearance on The Paper, which takes place at The Truth Teller, a struggling newspaper in Toledo, Ohio.

The series stars Domhnall Gleeson and includes The Office fan-favourite Oscar Nuñez, who is returning as Oscar Martinez.

John Krasinski said, “I would do anything for that guy,” when asked about reuniting with The Office showrunner Greg Daniels, who created the new series with Michael Koman.

“He calls, I’ll show up,” he added, making it clear that he’s ready if invited.

John Krasinski, who just worked with Gleeson on the Apple TV+ film Fountain of Youth, praised his co-star. “He’s amazing. He’s one of my favourite actors,” Krasinski shared.

He also recalled how Gleeson asked his opinion about joining The Paper. “I said, ‘You’ve got to do it… as long as Greg is behind it, it’s going to be great.’”

John Krasinski revealed that the original cast of The Office is supportive of the new show. “The whole cast was texting about these guys making their show. It’s going to be awesome,” he said.

The Paper also stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key. The series will follow a team of underdog journalists trying to keep their newspaper alive.

While it’s not confirmed whether John Krasinski will appear in The Paper, his enthusiastic words have sparked hope among fans. If he does return, it could be a brilliant moment for everyone who loved his role as Jim Halpert.

The Paper premieres this autumn on Peacock.

