John Lithgow to play Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ series?

American actor John Lithgow is reportedly in the final talks with makers to essay Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s reboot series of J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ books.

As per the reports from foreign media, the cast for HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series is taking its final shape, with Hollywood veteran John Lithgow being eyed to play Hogwarts headmaster, Professor Dumbledore, a pivotal character in J.K Rowling’s fantasy novel series.

According to the publication, the ‘Crown’ actor ‘is in final negotiations to portray Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO‘s adaptation’ of ‘Harry Potter’.

However, when reached out for any official update, the network maintained, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Notably, Dumbledore was portrayed by Irish actor Richard Harris in the first two of the eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies. after which, Michael Gambon took over the role following the former’s death in 2002.

Meanwhile, the reboot series, touted as a ‘faithful adaptation’ of Rowling’s novels, with an all-new cast, is helmed by Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod. While the show is designed to run for a decade, there has been no launch date for the title as yet.

