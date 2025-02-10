John Travolta leads star-studded cast in JFK thriller November 1963

John Travolta is set to lead the highly anticipated John F Kennedy (JFK) thriller November 1963, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Roland Joffé, known for The Killing Fields.

The film will center around the intense 48-hour period surrounding President John F Kennedy’s assassination, with Travolta playing the role of Johnny Roselli, a mobster tied to the Chicago Outfit.

The November 1963 cast also includes Mandy Patinkin, famous for Homeland and Criminal Minds, who will portray Chicago Outfit boss Anthony Accardo, and Dermot Mulroney, known for My Best Friend’s Wedding and Scream VI, who will play Giancana’s bodyguard, Chuckie Nicoletti.

The film, based on first-hand accounts and insights from the family of crime boss Sam Giancana, will explore the alleged connections between the Chicago Outfit and the assassination of John F Kennedy (JFK).

Written by Sam Giancana’s nephew Nicki Celozzi, who is also producing, November 1963 promises to shed new light on one of the most talked-about events in U.S history.

Celozzi’s co-producer, Bonnie Giancana, will executive produce the film, which is set to deliver an in-depth, thrilling perspective on the days leading up to Kennedy’s tragic death.

John Travolta’s involvement in November 1963 adds another significant chapter to his career, which includes iconic films like Pulp Fiction, Grease, and Face/Off.

Fans of Travolta, Patinkin, and Mulroney are sure to be excited to see this stellar cast bring this thrilling historical story to life.

In other news, the Locked Trailer starring Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård has just dropped, and it’s already creating a buzz with its intense, edge-of-your-seat thriller vibe.

In this upcoming film, Anthony Hopkins plays William, a ruthless, Jigsaw-style killer who traps a carjacker, played by Bill Skarsgård, in his luxury SUV.

The trailer gives us a chilling preview of the battle of wits that ensues, as William (Anthony Hopkins) tortures Eddie (Bill Skarsgård) using cruel, car-based traps while Eddie fights for his life.