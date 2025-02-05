web analytics
Hopkins & Skarsgård face off in chilling new thriller – Watch the "Locked" trailer now!

The Locked Trailer starring Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård has just dropped, and it’s already creating a buzz with its intense, edge-of-your-seat thriller vibe.

In this upcoming film, Anthony Hopkins plays William, a ruthless, Jigsaw-style killer who traps a carjacker, played by Bill Skarsgård, in his luxury SUV.

The trailer gives us a chilling preview of the battle of wits that ensues, as William (Anthony Hopkins) tortures Eddie (Bill Skarsgård) using cruel, car-based traps while Eddie fights for his life.

In the Locked Trailer, we hear  Anthony Hopkins’s sinister voice telling Eddie, “I just want to introduce you to a little taste of hell.”

From there, Bill Skarsgård’s character is put through a series of grueling challenges—tased, starved, frozen, and pushed to the edge of his sanity.

Read More: WATCH: Jurassic World Rebirth trailer reveals new chapter in Dinosaur saga

Directed by David Yarovesky, Locked promises to be a high-concept thriller that blends elements of Saw, Locke, and Escape Room, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

With Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård leading the cast, the Locked Trailer shows both actors in full force.

With a compelling cast that includes Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård, the Locked Trailer shows that both actors are ready to deliver gripping performances.

Anthony Hopkins, known for his iconic roles as villains, brings his trademark chilling presence to the character of William, while Bill Skarsgård, famous for his portrayal of Pennywise in It, proves once again he’s the perfect fit for playing a man in desperate, terrifying circumstances.

Fans of both actors will definitely want to check out the Locked Trailer for a sneak peek at what’s to come.

The film is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on March 21, 2025, with a release likely following soon after in other regions. With Sir Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård bringing their incredible talents to the screen, Locked is shaping up to be a must-watch thriller.

