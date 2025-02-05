Hopkins & Skarsgård face off in chilling new thriller – Watch the “Locked” trailer now!

The Locked Trailer starring Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård has just dropped, and it’s already creating a buzz with its intense, edge-of-your-seat thriller vibe.

In this upcoming film, Anthony Hopkins plays William, a ruthless, Jigsaw-style killer who traps a carjacker, played by Bill Skarsgård, in his luxury SUV.

The trailer gives us a chilling preview of the battle of wits that ensues, as William (Anthony Hopkins) tortures Eddie (Bill Skarsgård) using cruel, car-based traps while Eddie fights for his life.

In the Locked Trailer, we hear Anthony Hopkins’s sinister voice telling Eddie, “I just want to introduce you to a little taste of hell.”

From there, Bill Skarsgård’s character is put through a series of grueling challenges—tased, starved, frozen, and pushed to the edge of his sanity.

Directed by David Yarovesky, Locked promises to be a high-concept thriller that blends elements of Saw, Locke, and Escape Room, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

With Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård leading the cast, the Locked Trailer shows both actors in full force.