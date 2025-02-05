WATCH: Jurassic World Rebirth trailer reveals new chapter in Dinosaur saga

The much-awaited trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey has finally dropped, giving fans a glimpse of the thrilling new chapter in the iconic franchise.

The footage reveals that the once-forgotten dinosaurs at the original Jurassic Park research facility are no longer alone.

As the creatures encounter new human visitors, including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, the team embarks on a dangerous mission to extract DNA from the three largest and most dangerous predators on the island.

The mission begins with Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) leading Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) towards the tropical island.

Their plan is to bypass government patrols and retrieve the precious DNA they need. However, extracting DNA from the island’s most lethal inhabitants is no simple task.

Read More: ‘Jurassic World’ reveals title, first look at Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali

As Kincaid explains, they must either extract the DNA directly from the dinosaurs or take it from their eggs — a process that could prove far more perilous than they ever imagined.

Set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, Jurassic World Rebirth introduces a world where dinosaurs have become increasingly isolated, with their survival relying on tropical biospheres that mimic their original environments.

The three colossal creatures, spread across land, sea, and air, hold the key to a life-saving drug for humanity, and the stakes are higher than ever.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, and many more.

The highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on July 2, promising an action-packed and suspenseful adventure into the heart of the prehistoric wilderness.