‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski’s next film announced

Chad Stahelski, the director of the Hollywood franchise ‘John Wick‘, struck a deal with Lionsgate to work on the reboot of the 1986 film ‘Highlander.’

‘Highlander‘, released in 1986, followed an immortal Scottish swordsman Connor Macleod (Christopher Lambert) fighting the remaining opponent immortals in the present time to win the fabled prize against the evil Kurgan (Clancy Brown).

A report by the Hollywood announcement website The Hollywood Reporter said Chad Stahelski will work on both the ‘Highlander‘, with Henry Cavill reportedly starring, and the ‘John Wick‘ franchise under the agreement.

“This deal expands on the great creative relationship we already have in place on ‘John Wick‘ and extends it to our ‘Highlander‘ franchise,” the outgoing Chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Joe Drake and Metro Goldwyn Mayor’s Chair Adam Fogelson said in a joint statement. “From the outset, Chad [Stahelski] has been the creative force defining the world of Wick; as we continue to think about the future for that world, we want Chad, working together with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, as our stewards guiding us and strategizing together at every step.

“This deal makes it official, and we look forward to his steady hand and creative input not just on the film he is making, but other stories that arise from it. He is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to have him in our corner.”

Chad Stahelski will team with producer Neal H. Moritz and the estate Peter S. Davis, the late producer of the original ‘Highlander‘ film, for the reboot.

The ‘John Wick‘ director said that he is looking forward to working on the ‘Highlander‘ franchise which has “engaging stories”.

“I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the ‘John Wick‘ universe and its further expansion. ‘John Wick‘ is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with ‘Highlander‘, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘John Wick‘ has a spinoff titled ‘Ballerina‘ releasing on June 7, 2024. The Len Wiseman-directed project stars Ana de Armas playing an assassin in the flick.

Moreover, Lionsgate also plans to release a fifth ‘John Wick‘ film.

