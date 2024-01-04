‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski wants to make ‘Star Wars’ film

Chad Stahelski, director of the superhit action-packed ‘John Wick‘ films, showed interest in collaborating with Disney for a ‘Star Wars‘ film.

Chad Stahelski, in an interview, said he is a ‘Star Wars‘ fan and has ideas for a project based on the galaxy “far, far away.”

“I’m a ‘Star Wars‘ guy,” Stahelski was quoted as saying in a report. “The first ‘Star Wars‘ changed my life path. Maybe someday out there, Disney if you’re listening, hit me in a couple of years.

“I have a couple of takes for ‘Star Wars‘. I’d take a swing at that, see if Disney could survive me.”

Chad Stahelski is not a compromising person and this is why he has stuck to his ‘John Wick‘ franchise rather than exploring other projects.

It is pertinent to mention here Chad Stahelski and his fans would have to wait and see if he could explore the project. However, Disney is likely to collaborate with the filmmker as Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni along with James Mangold, Sharmeen-Obaid Chinoy, and Taika Waititi are all approached to work on new ‘Star Wars‘ films.

Rian Johnson, who directed ‘Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi‘ is working on an entire trilogy. However, the project is not in development at the moment.

