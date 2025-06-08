John Wick director gets honest about Keanu Reeves’s return in ‘Ballerina’

‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski has revealed his feelings about Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves’s return in ‘Ballerina.’

Stahelski serves as a producer on the film, which sees Hollywood actor Ana de Armas playing a new assassin, Eve Macarro.

Keanu Reeves reprised his role from the ‘John Wick’ films in the action film.

‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski has now revealed that he was against the inclusion of ‘John Wick’ in ‘Ballerina.’

In an interview with a foreign media outlet, Stahelski said that Wick “wasn’t in the original script,” however, he saw the benefit in having Keanu Reeves return.

“That wasn’t in the original script. To be honest, I was kind of against it. But I do see the benefit and we wanted to help out [director Len Wiseman]. We had just opened John Wick 4 and it was huge,” he said.

Stahelski added, “He couldn’t go back to the model of the first John Wick and do a little $18 million indie thing and try to build it up. In order to stay in the same game, you got to give him a fighting chance. And the easiest way to transfer that over — at least, from the studio point of view — was have Wick in Ballerina in a special timeline.”

It is worth noting here that ‘Ballerina’ director Len Wiseman has said that the film was not sequel or spinoff.

“It’s really more of a parallel story within that same world during chapter three and also how John Wick intervenes with our timeline. So I was more attracted to that because it was not like a sequel or a spinoff. It was definitely in that world within the thing,” Wiseman said in an interview.