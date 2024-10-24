‘John Wick’ franchise to be expanded with prequel anime film

Chad Stahelski, co-creator of the ‘John Wick’ franchise led by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, has announced expanding the franchise with a prequel anime film.

In an interview with a US media outlet, the filmmaker confirmed that the prequel anime film is in the works

Stahelski also revealed that the Keanu Reeves-led franchise will not have more sequels as John Wick’s journey is “a complete story.”

“Right now, we’re knee-deep in development on a feature anime about John Wick. It’s a prequel to the movies, which is awesome. It’s fun that it’s in a different medium,” said the filmmaker. “It’s meant to be fun. Some of the prequels and sequels that you see in other franchises, we’re not meant to be built that way. We just want to have fun. We want to have fun with the Wick world, but we’ve already capped it on one end [with John Wick: Chapter 4], so let’s go back and use a different medium.”

According to Chad Stahelski, the franchise creators wanted to expand the story of John Wick in different aspects of the world through different mediums, including anime or TV.

“We can be a little bit more crazy and nutty in the anime, and we can be a lot more explicit in our storytelling and world building on the TV show [Under The High Table]. So those are exciting to us without seeming repetitive, and that’s where we’re putting our energies right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker did not reveal whether Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will return to lend his voice to the prequel anime film.

It is worth mentioning here that a spinoff film titled “Ballerina,” is set to follow Hollywood actress Ana de Armas’ Rooney, a ballerina seeking revenge against a group of hitmen who murdered her family.

‘Ballerina’ will follow Roony’s story between the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.”