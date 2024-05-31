John Wick lookalike’s videos go viral

A man is Thailand went viral for his uncanny resemblance to iconic movie character John Wick, played by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves.

The man, hailing from Germany, is currently in Thailand and became an overnight sensation after he was spotted by John Wick fans.

The Keanu Reeves lookalike went viral after a TikTok user @Tuktiklife posted a series of videos showing the man riding a motorcycle and selling grilled cuttlefish.

Other clips showed him feeding turtles, washing dishes and visiting a temple in Bangkok while wearing traditional Thai attire.

Seeing his resemblance with the John Wick star, several clicked photos with him as the man posed like a celebrity and greeted them with the Thai-style.

The videos soon went viral and have garnered more than 6 million views so far.

The videos are captioned, “Everything’s got a price,” a reference to one of John Wick’s most iconic movie lines.

Following his public appearance, some suggested that the man might actually be a stunt double of Keanu Reeves while others believed that it was the Hollywood star himself in Thailand to film the new John Wick movie.

Later, a Thai media outlet reported that the German man and his Thai wife were on short visit to the country.

The wife identified as Kanchalee Phromma, or Tuk, 49 shared the pictures and videos of her husband who was identified as Andreas Kalias or Woonsen.

Speaking to a local media outlet, she revealed that her husband looked like the John Wick character, so she dyed his blond hair and moustache black to give him the look of the iconic hitman.