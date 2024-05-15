John Wick spinoff movie with one character returning in the works

Work is underway on a spinoff movie of Keanu Reeves starring John Wick that will see a character from chapter 4 making a return.

The blind assassin Caine played by actor Donnie Yen will be at the centre of the new spinoff after he was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4, Variety reported on Wednesday.

The production on the untitled movie will kick off next year in Hong Kong.

While Lionsgate did not disclose further details regarding the plotline of the movie, it, however, revealed that the spinoff will continue the story of Donnie Yen’s character after he was freed from his obligations to the High Table.

The screenplay for the movie will be written by Robert Askins who has penned the script for The Umbrella Academy and The Son, and received a 2015 Tony nomination for his play “Hand to God.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski will direct the Caine spinoff and also produce the movie.

Reacting to the news, Donnie Yen said that working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience.

“The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role,” he added.

In John Wick 4, Yen played the character of Caine, an old friend of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick. However, the two are out to kill each other after Caine is tasked with assassinating Wick to fulfill his obligation to the High Table.