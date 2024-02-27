‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’ delayed

The release of the highly anticipated ‘John Wick‘ spinoff film ‘Ballerina‘, starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, has been delayed due to production reasons.

‘Ballerina‘ – which was originally slated to be released on June 7, 2024 – has been pushed back till 2025. ‘The Crow‘ will hit theatres on that date instead.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter quoted sources saying that the film was delayed as additional action sequences will be filmed under the guidance of ‘John Wick‘ mastermind Chad Stahelski. He will be collaborating with ‘Ballerina‘ director Len Wiseman on the scenes.

Insiders added Lionsgate feels they don’t need to rush the John Wick project into cinemas if they could make improvements.

It is pertinent to mention that the events in ‘Ballerina‘ are set between the third and fourth John Wick films. It would follow a young female assassin Eve, trained under the traditions of Ruska Roma, seeking revenge against the people who killed her family.

Ana de Armas plays Eve whereas Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Anjelica Huston reprise their roles of John Wick, Charon, Winston and The Director respectively.

The cast also Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Anne Parillaud, Abraham Popoola, Caleb Spillyards and Marc Cram will be in the film.

It is co-produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski respectively.