Johnny Depp granted access to Amber Heard’s phone

A court in the United States has given actor Johnny Depp access to the phone records of his ex-wife Amber Heard in his divorce case, a foreign news agency reported.

The report mentioned the Pirates of the Caribbean is keen on using the record to clear his name in the allegations of domestic abuse levelled by his former wife against him.

Johnny Depp is in a legal battle for libels against Amber Heard as well. The actor claimed that his co-celebrity had provided doctored images of her injuries.

A verdict of the court stated that Depp’s lawyers can look at the phone records and get the photographs examined.

“Ms Heard’s counsel has repeatedly used these phony photographs at deposition,” Depp’s lawyer said as quoted in the report. “He also claimed that the LAPD ‘disavowed the photographs’ and ‘did not depict what they saw’.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had filed a case against Zack Snyder’s Justice League star after she wrote of being a victim of domestic violence in an article on Washington Post. She had claimed that she broke her nose, a lip and suffered two black eyes during the assault.

Amber Heard’s lawyer stated that his client will cooperate in the investigation.

“Amber Heard remains willing and able to support the authenticity of her evidence, and her IT forensics expert has cooperated in this effort,” he said. “In sharp contrast, Mr Depp has been unable to produce even the audio tapes from which he leaked a partial out-of-context portion, much less any support for the authenticity of any of his evidence.”

Depp and Heard had tied the knot somewhere between 2015 and 2017. Depp lost a case against news agency The Sun, which had dubbed the actor as “wife-beater”.

